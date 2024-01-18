Ababu gifts shirtless athlete Sh200,000 and running kit

Two weeks ago, little known athlete Milcah Shikokoti Menjo woke at 2am and walked for about 30km to compete at the Tindiret Barngetuny Mountain Run National Championships in Nandi, County.

She had heard about the race and was determined to be on the starting line for the 12km women’s category. An added incentive to enter the race was because entry was free of charge. Money is tight for her, you understand.

On the day she asked her husband Josphat Menjo to remain with their son Brighton Kipkoech.

During the race, the tough conditions took their toll and she was forced to remove her t-shirt and remain in her bra to help cool her body.

She finished the race in position 100 and topless. Her picture at the finish line in sorry state ended up being a blessing.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba paid a visit to Milcah Thursday and gifted her Team Kenya uniform and Sh200,000 for her passion for the sport.

Namwamba said that when she saw Milcah’s photo trending on social media, he got curious and wanted to know about her and was glad Tindiret Member of Parliament Julius Melly managed to trace her.

“I saw a picture of a certain lady competing without shoes, no running gear, just a bra and a skirt and it really touched me.

“I knew this person was passionate about sports and I had to inquire who the lady was because she was also trending on social media pages and I’m happy I have met her today together with her family,” said the CS.

Namwamba said that the Ministry of Sports intends to support the Tindiret Barngetuny Mountain Run National Championships and make it an international event.