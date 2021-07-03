A new generation of Kenyan steeplechase stars emerges

Simon Koech celebrates winning men's 3,000 metres final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • Chepkoech timed 9:32.99 to edge out Faith Cherotich from South Rift to second in 9:33.02 with both earning places in Team Kenya.
  • They will be eying to succeed fellow countrywoman Celliphine Chespol, who won in 2016 Bydgozszc and 2018 Tampere.

Simon Koech from South Rift and Central Rift's Jackline Chepkoech will lead Kenya's assault in men and women's 3,000m steeplechase during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in August in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Harry Kane double sends England into Euro 2020 semis

  2. Kenya names team of 44 for Nairobi's World U20 Championships

  3. Denmark in semis after dispatching Czech Republic

  4. Gor, Leopards clash for Confederation Cup slot

  5. Rusty Kenya Simbas lose to Senegal in World Cup qualifier

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.