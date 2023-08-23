A historic 3000m steeplechase sweep? Kenyan trio storms final

Reigning world under-20 champion Faith Cherotich and the 2021 world under-20 winner Jackline Chepkoech won their respective heats on Wednesday to storm into the final of the women’s 3,000metres steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships.

Joining the Kenyan duo in the final scheduled for the last day on Sunday is their compatriot, Beatrice Chepkoech, the current women’s 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, who finished second in her heat.

The 19-year-old Cherotich was a marvel to watch in a forest of experienced legs as she shot to the front, clearing the second heat in nine minutes and 19.55 seconds.

The young Kenyan outclassed Ethiopian Sembo Almayew to second place in 9:19.60 in what was a replica of last year’s World Athletics Under-20 Championships final where Cherotich won followed by the Ethiopian.

Uganda’s Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai finished third in the heat 9:20.03 to also ease through to the final.

Chemutai finished 10th during the delayed 2021 World Championships in Oregon, United States before claiming bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Great Britain all last year.

Making her second appearance at the World Championships after failing to go past the preliminaries last year, Jackline Chepkoech won the third semi-final heat in 9:16.41 after pulling away just before the bell.

Jackline beat Ethiopia’s 2021 world under-20 silver medallist Zerfe Wondemagegn to second in 9:16.97.

Beatrice Chepkoech, the 2019 world champion, took the lead from Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi of Bahrain before easing at the line to finish second in 9:19.22. Yavi won in 9:19.18.

A new champion will be crowned in women’s steeplechase after Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan was flagged down for doping.

Jeruto became the first athlete representing Kazakhstan to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, establishing a new championship and national record of 8:53.02 in the process in Oregon.

Beatrice Chepkoech, who is the third Kenyan to win a world title, had failed to defend her crown in Oregon owing to an injury.

Milcah Chemos was the first Kenyan to win the title in 2013 Moscow as Hyvin Kiyeng went for the accolade in 2015 Beijing.

Kenya has never swept the podium in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the World Championships. Could this be the first?