60kms training runs! Ultramarathon world

Kenya is well known for producing world-class marathon runners.

But Justin Chesire aims to take the country a few kilometres further by shattering records in the ultra-marathon distance.

Chesire has challenged the world-famous, 90-kilometre Comrades Marathon in South Africa, making his debut in June, 2019 and finishing sixth overall.

He returns to South Africa for this year’s Comrades Marathon looking to bag the overall title and race record.

Chesire has been training with regular marathon runners at the Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, a camp run started and managed by the Rosa Associati Management stable from Italy with partnership with marathon legend Erick Kimaiyo.

At the 2019 Comrades Marathon, Chesire clocked five hours, 45 minutes and 13 seconds.

The race was won by South Africa’s Edward Mothibi (5:31:33) ahead of his compatriot Bongmusa Mthembu (5:31:58) while Japan’s Nao Kazami sealed the podium three in 5:39:16.

The women’s category saw South Africa’s Gerda Steyn bag victory after crossing the line in 5:58:53 while Russia’s Alexandra Morozova (6:17:40) and Dutchwoman Caitriona Jennings (6:24:12) were in second and third, respectively.

This was his first ultra-marathon race and Chesire says he didn’t have enough experience and will be looking forward to a better performance when he lines up for the next race in June 13.

“My training has been good so far and I’m working hard to improve on my performance because I now have the experience of the race and I know what to do before I line up,” said Chesire.

Chesire, who spoke to Nation Sport after a training session at Kapsait on Wednesday, revealed that he normally adds some extra kilometres when the marathon regulars go for long runs so that he can have more endurance and clock in the mileage ahead of the race.

“Running for such distance is no joke, and I have to add some more kilometres during my training so that I can have more endurance. The last race I participated in, we started at 5.30am and finished the race five hours later,” explained Chesire.

“It’s not a joke to compete in such distance and if one does not prepare well, you will drop out because the course is also a tough one. I’m happy because I have been training in Kapsait where the altitude is up to 3,000 metres above sea level and when I head to South Africa for the race, which is at sea level, it will be easier for me,” added Chesire, who has already won a race in the ultra-marathon distance.

In 2018, Chesire bagged victory in Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in Cape Town, a 56-kilometre race in which he clocked 3:09:21 to finish ahead of Lesotho’s Lebenya Nkoka becoming the second Kenyan to win after John Wachira bagged victory in 2009.

Many Kenyan athletes prefer competing in the regular, 42km marathon races because they have the pace unlike the 90km marathon which needs a lot of endurance.

Chesire also appealed to the International Olympics Committee to consider including the 56km race or the 90km race in the Olympics Games to create more opportunities to the athletes.

“I would love to see athletes competing one day in the 56km or 90km race in the Olympics Games because it will create more opportunities for athletes whose numbers are growing. There is also need for more awareness in the country because we have less athletes in the country who are participating,” said Chesire.

brotich@ke.nationmedia.com