4500 runners to grace Sirkon Community Marathon

An estimated 4,500 participants are expected for the third edition of the Sirkon Community Marathon scheduled for July 17, this year in Oloosirkon, Kajiado County.

The chairman of the organising committee Fred Onkware disclosed Wednesday that 1,500 athletes are likely to compete in the Half Marathon (21km) race with 3,000 expected for the 5km race.

Speaking during the launch at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) headquarters, Onkware said that registration for the race is ongoing and participants can buy their registration tickets online at Sirkon Run 2023 M-tickets.

Adults are registering for Sh1,500, while children Sh 750 for the race that will start at Leleshwa Getaway Resort with participants trickling into the Nairobi National Park before ending at the Leleshwa Getaway Resort.

Team registration fee of up to 10 participants has been reduced from Sh 15,000 to 10,000.

Onkware said that the race that will feature 21km for the first time, is sanctioned by Athletics Kenya, who are part of the sponsor having waived the permit fee of Sh250,000.

Onkware announced that there will be prize money and trophies for the winners with each of the men and women’s winner in 21km going home Sh 250,000 richer.

“The prize award fund covers the top 10 finishers," said Onkware, who was accompanied by Alice Nashipae Suntai.

The main objective of the race this year is to mitigate climate change through planting of over 15,000 seedlings in nine schools and human and wildlife conflict.

The organisers also want to raise funds for the completion of a library at Oloosirkon Secondary School, whose construction started in 2018 after the second edition of the event.

“We took a break from 2018 owing to Covid-19 outbreak,” said Onkware.

Onkware said they intend to raise Sh 12.8 million where Sh 5.4 will go towards the organisation of the race, which includes the prize money and Sh 7.4m for the completion of the library project.

The race was launched in 2016 with only a 10km and 5km fun races, before that 2018 edition that had an official 10km race being held with the proceeds going to conservation and library project.

“We have now graduated to 21km and soon we shall hold a full marathon of 42km,” said Onkware.

Nashipae Suntai said they will set up the championship village in Oloosirkon where people will showcase their wares where a tent will go for Sh10,000.

Besides Athletics Kenya and KWS, other sponsors are Equity Bank, who have parted with Sh 300,000, Amaco Insurance, who have given Sh 100,000 and Kajiado County that will provide prizes for the winners.