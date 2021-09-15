2022 World Cross Country Championships moved

The 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships that was scheduled for February 18 next year in Bathurst, Australia has been postponed by one year.

A statement from World Athletics on Wednesday disclosed that the Local Organising Committee has agreed to postpone the championships to February 18, 2023 in Bathurst.

The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Australia. Australian borders are closed to international visitors.

This is the second time the event is being postponed after it failed to take place this year due to Covid-19.

The previous event was staged in Aarhus, Denmark in 2019 where Kenya's Hellen Obiri won the senior women's race with Beatrice Chebet claiming the women's under-20 title.

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor, who was the defending champion, having won in 2015 Guiyang, China and 2017 Kampala, Uganda, settled for bronze this time around, losing the battle to Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo respectively.

Kenya missed the podium in the men's under-20 race.

“Athletics Australia and the LOC are delighted that World Athletics and its partners have agreed to the postponement, which allows us to plan and deliver a world-class celebration of cross country running in 2023,” said LOC Co-Chair and Athletics Australia Board Member, Jill Davies.

Davies thanked World Athletics and the New South Wales Government for their continued confidence in their ability to deliver a world-class event in February 2023.

“We will continue to work hard over the next year to be ready to welcome the world’s best cross-country athletes and athletics fans to Bathurst for a global celebration of cross country running,” said Davies.

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships is regarded as the toughest race on the calendar, combining the world’s greatest distance runners and challenging terrain to create a unique spectacle in sport.