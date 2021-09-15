2022 World Cross Country Championships moved

Jacob Kiplimo.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (left), Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor (centre) and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo (right) compete during the men's 10km race in the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on March 30, 2019.

Photo credit: File | World Athletics

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The World Athletics Cross Country Championships is regarded as the toughest race on the calendar, combining the world’s greatest distance runners and challenging terrain to create a unique spectacle in sport.
  • The 2023 will welcome more than 550 elite athletes from more than 60 countries to the famed Mount Panorama venue at Bathurst.

The 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships that was scheduled for February 18 next year in Bathurst, Australia has been postponed by one year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.