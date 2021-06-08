200 athletes set for World U-20 pre-trials in Nairobi region

Faith Cherotich from Kipkelion clears the water barrier on her way to victory in women's 3,000m steeplechase during South Rift Under-20 pre-trails for the World Under-20 Championships at Kericho Green Stadium on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • They are Sharon Chepkemei (3,000m steeplechase), Joyline Chepkemoi (3,000m), Fancy Chepkorir (5,000m), Daisy Chepkorir, Diana Chepkemoi and Miriam Chemutai in 1,500m.
  • Others are Dorcas Chepkemoi and Florence Chepkoech in the 800m, while Sharon Cheptoo and Purity Chepkirui will battle in the 400m.

Close to 200 athletes will battle it out at the Athletics Kenya (AK) Nairobi Region pre-trials for the World Under-20 Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

