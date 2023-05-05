1968 Olympics Black Power salute duo to grace Kip Keino Classic

Their image of defiance at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games has inspired many generations.

On October 16, 1968, African American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who had won gold and bronze medals in the men's 200 metres, took their places on the podium for the medal ceremony.

They wore human rights badges and black socks without shoes, lowered their heads and each defiantly raised a black-gloved fist as the Star Spangled Banner was played, in solidarity with the Black Freedom Movement in the United States.

In what later became the famous Black Power salute, it didn't go well with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Avery Brundage, who said it was a political statement unfit for the apolitical, international forum the Olympic Games were intended for.

In response, he ordered Smith and Carlos suspended from the United States of America team and banned from the Olympic Village.

When the USA Olympic Committee refused, Brundage threatened to ban the entire USA track team.

This threat led to the expulsion of the two athletes from the Games.

Smith, who is now aged 74 and Carlos, 77, will be the special guest during this year’s Kip Keino Classic where they will also get to meet legendary Kipchoge Keino, who claimed gold in 1,500m and silver in 5,000m during the 1968 Summer Olympics.

“We are glad that we shall be hosting these legends and human rights activists,“ said Kip Keino Meet Manager Kennedy Tanui. “It will be quite nostalgic not only for Smith, Carlos and Keino but the country too.”