14-day NN Mission marathon accomplished! Now on to Tokyo…        

It took just 14 days for Dutch sports and athlete management company - Global Sports Communication (GSC) – to put together Sunday’s NN Mission Marathon.

The race celebrated the return of Eliud Kipchoge to winning ways, the Olympic champion and world record holder winning in two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds.

Sunday’s race was initially scheduled to run as the Hamburg Marathon on April 11 but was called off after German authorities expressed concerns over a possible spread of the coronavirus.

Hamburg Marathon organisers then teamed up with GSC - headed by former Dutch distance running champion Jos Hermens and who manage Kipchoge’s NN Running Team - with organisers of the Enschede Marathon helping put the brilliant field on a bespoke course crafted at the Twente Airport in the Dutch city of Enschede.

It was an eight-lap loop course closed to the public and, of course, air traffic.

“14 days ago we were under the assumption that we would organise a race in Hamburg, today I stood on the airport in Twente where the finish arch was being built.

“With an incredible team of people, that have been flexible, perseverant and working extremely hard to make this event happen,” Marleen Rennings, the marketing chief at Nijmegen-based GSC posted on social media ahead of Sunday’s race.

“Tomorrow it is about the athletes trying to chase their Olympic dreams, but this could not have happened without the support of so many people. Let's enjoy our beautiful sport again tomorrow!”

Elite athletes warm up for the NN Mission Marathon race at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands on April 18, 2021. Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

And Kipchoge was equally elated and grateful to the team for pulling it off on Sunday.

“NN Mission Marathon is mission accomplished. I’d like to say thanks for the great men and women who organised this race in less than 10 days,” he said.

“It’s the best ever race in a different environment and it’s a good one to have in the middle of the pandemic… and it’s the best race ahead of the Olympics!”

In the sub-plots on Sunday, several runners dipped inside the Olympic qualifying mark of 2:11:30, including Dutchman Michel Butter who fell just eight seconds outside the Rio 2016 qualifying time, then set at 2:11:00.

He clocked 2:10:30 at Enschede on Sunday but will have to wait for the Dutch selectors to make their final pick with several athletes also having hit the qualifying mark.

Butter came out of retirement to make another attempt at qualifying for the Olympics.

All the top 10 finishers were well inside the 2:11:30 Tokyo qualifying standard.

Dutchman Michel Butter crosses the finish line in the NN Marathon Mission race at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands on April 18, 2021. Butter came out of retirement to chase the Olympic qualifying time of 2:11:30, finishing one minute inside the target in 2:10:30. Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

Stephen Kiprotich, the 2012 Olympic champion and 2013 world champion, was involved in a Ugandan sub-plot, which he won, finishing fifth in 2:09:04, four minutes and 34 seconds behind the winner with fellow Ugandans Geoffrey Kusuro (2:09:53) and Filex Chemonges (2:09:59) finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

Poland’s paid of Marcin Chabowski (2:10:17) and Adam Nowicki (2:10:21) also dipped inside the magical 2:11:30.

Before Sunday’s race, none of the Polish male athletes has run the international standard. Meanwhile, Kipchoge was happy with his performance, saying it was “mission accomplished.”

He said it was a bit windy, obviously due to the race location on an open air field.

“The conditions were good, a bit windy, but I have no complaints because we all ran under the same conditions… the race was perfect,” he said, adding that he will now travel back to his Kaptagat base to strategise for the Olympics.

“The NN Mission Marathon was the real test for Tokyo,” he said.

“It’s a good marathon to happen a few months to the Olympics to test ourselves. I will now go back to Kenya to see the way forward.

“I have a good coach, good teammates and a good management.”

The women’s winner Katharina Steinruck, who ran a personal best 2:25:59 said she was inspired by running alongside Kipchoge.

“When he ran by us, he made it look so easy,” she said.

“It’s an amazing feeling… I’m totally finished. It was a tough race. My pacemakers Simon and Stefan did an amazing job.

“In the last five kilometres, my legs were finished and the guys pushed me to the finish line… I’m happy to show that I’m one of the women for Germany (for the Olympics).”

The women’s field at the NN Marathon Mission race at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands on April 18, 2021. Germany’s Katharina Steinruck won the race in a personal best 2:25:59. Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

Four German women were competing in Sunday’s race in Enschede, chasing the 2:29:30 Olympic mark, namely Steinruck, Rabea Schöneborn, Anke Esser and Laura Hottenrot.

Among the host Dutch women, only Andrea Deelstra had qualified for the Olympics by Sunday with Jill Holterman and Ruth van der Meijdenwill chasing the qualifying standard to join Deelstra in Tokyo.

The top three from Enchede qualify for the Olympic Games, with Holterman (sixth in 2:28:18) and van der Meijden (2:29:300 making it.

Elite athletes warm up for the NN Mission Marathon race at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands on April 18, 2021. Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) also came on board as partners for Sunday’s race, seeking to market the country’s touristic attractions.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a destination to showcase our brand to the world. For a long time now, our greatest ambassadors have been our marathoners,” KTB chief executive officer Betty Radier said.

“Every time they participate in such competitions and smash records, they draw attention to the destination.

“Many visitors from across the globe tour Kenya just to have a feel of this country that continues to produce many world-class athletes and marathoners. We are therefore delighted to be involved in this event,” she added.

Leading results from the NN Mission Marathon:

Men:

1. Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:04:30

2. Jonathan Korir (KEN) 2:06:40 PB

3. Goitom Kifle (ERI) 2:08:07

*4. Stephen Kiprotich (UGA) 2:09:04

5. Geoffrey Kusuro (UGA) 2:09:53

6. Mathew Sang (KEN) 2:09:54

7. Filex Chemonges (UGA) 2:09:59

8. Hiskel Tewelde (ERI) 2:10:07

9. Marcin Chabowski (POL) 02:10:17

10. Adam Nowicki (POL) 02:10:21.

(Note: * Kenya’s Philemon Kacheran crossed the line in fourth place in 2:08:45 but was a designated pacemaker, so his performance does not officially count)

Women:

1. Katharina Steinrueck (GER) 2:25:59

2. Sara Moreira (POR) 2:26:42

3. Rabea Schoeneborn (GER) 2:27:03

4. Laura Hottenrott (GER) 2:28:02

5. Marcela Joglova (CZE) 2:28:16

6. Jill Holterman (NED) 2:28:18

7. Mieke Gorissen (BEL) 2:28:31

8. Gladys Chesir (KEN) 2:29:16

9. Laura Mendez (ESP) 2:29:28