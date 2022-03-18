Simiu declares war on Ethiopians as Kipruto stumbles

In Belgrade

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo is very much like the energizer bunny, having featured on multiple platforms on the road, track and in cross country running over the last few months. Indefatigable. And he’s just getting started.

In January this year, Simiu, 26, ran the seventh fastest all-time 10-kilometre road race, winning Spain’s Valencia Ibercaja 10k in a personal best 26 minutes and 58 seconds.

This was after he had won the inaugural Nakuru City Half Marathon in 59:03 last November.

And last month, Simiu shattered the 3,000 metres championship record at the Mondeville Indoor meeting in France, clocking an indoor personal best 7:42.93.

Also last month, Simiu displayed his prowess in cross country running, winning the senior men’s race at the 31st Nike Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships in Eldoret in 30:14.0.

And Friday night at the Štark Arena here, he led compatriot Jacob Krop in qualifying for Saturday’s final of the World Indoor Championships’ 3,000m in style.

Simiu had little difficulty in coming out of Heat Three in second place in 7:54.97 behind Great Britain’s Marc Scott (7:54.90). He immediately declared he and Krop would conjure up a strategy to outshine the Ethiopians in tomorrow’s final (2.10pm Kenyan time).

There was mixed luck for Kenya in the opening session of these championships with all but one of the team navigating the qualifying rounds of the 800m and 3,000 metres races.

Kenya’s best bet for a medal in the 800m, Collins Kipruto, ranked 15th in the world coming into Belgrade, failed to qualify from the heats after he lost his balance and clipped the railings, losing his momentum.

And with just the first two in each of the four heats making it to Saturday night’s final, 27-year-old only managed fourth place in one minute, 48.18 seconds after leading at the halfway mark (53:70) before USA’s strong-looking Isaiah Harris took over at 500 metres to take the heat in 1:47.00.

But Noah Kibet, 10 years Kipruto’s junior, looked strong as he ran a tactical opening heat to win in 1:43.31 after allowing Belgium’s Aurele Vandeputte and Briton Guy Learmonth to do most of the work, front-running.

Elsewhere, a confident Simiu noted that he’d like to be like his mentor and role model, the “man of all surfaces” Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya’s three-time world cross country champion, three-time world half marathon champion, World Championships 10,000m silver medallist and 2017 New York City Marathon winner.

“Yesterday is not the same as today and today is not the same as tomorrow… this is a world championship and anybody can win,” Simiu, who is coached by Eric Kibet, said philosophically.

“Road running has helped me a lot…. I want to follow in the footsteps of Geoffrey Kamworor. He’s my role model. I love the way he runs and how he tackles his races in the marathon, cross country and on the track… I want to be like him. A man of all surfaces,” he said, sending a strong warning to Ethiopia’s favourites ahead of the final.

“We will work on tactics that will ensure we surprise the Ethiopians.”

That’s something that might worry the decorated Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion.

At just 22, Barega already boasts two world titles in under-18 and under-20 global championships in the 3,000m and 5,000m, the former coming at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi.

In his heat here, he let the field do the hard work before attacking in the final stages, conserving some energy for the final.

“I have been feeling relaxed to save more power for the final,” he confirmed.

“I was comfortable, hardly pushing and speeding up on the last two laps. The whole race was under my control. I could play with speed. The final isn't going to be the same. I expect it'll be a tactical.”

Kenya almost lost a second athlete in the 3,000m when Krop took a heavy fall in the opening heat, bruising his knee in the process. He recovered brilliantly to finish second in 7:46.43 behind Ethiopia’s front-running Lamecha Girma (7:46.21).

The day’s biggest upset was the failure to qualify by Ethiopia’s season leader Berihu Aregawi whose decision to attack from the rear in Simiu’s heat came a cropper after he wound up sixth, failing to gain ground on the leaders.