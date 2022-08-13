Peres eyes another victory in New York

Reigning New York City Marathon champion, Peres Jepchirchir, is optimistic of retaining her title when she lines up for this year’s edition of the race on November 6.

On Wednesday, race organisers named the full list of elite runners who will compete in the race which is part of the World Marathon Majors.

Jepchirchir, who pulled out of Kenya’s marathon team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships last month through injury, said she is happy to have been named among the elite athletes for the prestigious race.

“I’m glad I will be going back to the streets of New York. I have seen the line-up, which looks really strong but I look forward to reclaiming the title I won last year. The field is rich but I trust in my training. I know I will run well,” Jepchirchir told Nation Sport.

She said competing in a strong field was good as it could propel her to do even better in the race.

The New York Marathon is one of the six races classified as Abott Marathon Majors. The other five are London Marathon, Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, Berlin Marathon and Chicago Marathon.

Jepchirchir said she has started training with the race in mind. Last year, Jepchirchir stormed to victory in a time of 2hrs,22:39min ahead of her compatriot Viola Cheptoo (2:22:44) and silver medallist Ababel Yeshaneh (2:22:52) of Ethiopia.

Her victory came just 13 weeks after winning the women’s marathon at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year. At the Olympics, Jepchirchir timed 2:27:20 to win gold for Kenya ahead of her compatriot Brigid Kosgei (2:27:36) and USA’s Molly Seidel (2:27:46).

Jepchirchir started a season well this year with a win in Boston Marathon (2:21:05) with stiff competition from second-placed Ababel (2:21:05) and Kenya’s Mary Ngugi (2:21:32) who finished third.

In New York, she faces stiff competition from Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi (2:24:11) who won the 2022 United Airlines New York City Half Marathon and MasterCard New York Mini 10K.

Teferi will team up with her compatriot, world champion Gotytom Gebreslase who has the third fastest time in the field of 2:18:11.

Other Kenyan athletes in the race are two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, who has a personal best time of 2:19:50, Viola Cheptoo (2:22:44) Caroline Rotich (2:23:22), Grace Kahura (2:30:32), Hellen Obiri (debut) and Sharon Lokedi (debut).

World championships bronze medallist Lornah Salpeter from Israel, Sara Hall, Emma Bates, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Des Linden, Nell Rojas, and Stephanie Bruce, all from USA, will also compete.