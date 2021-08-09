Namibia’s sprints superstar Mboma ready for U-20

In Tokyo

Christine Mboma, Namibia’s new Olympic 200 metres silver medallist, says she looks forward to shifting her focus to the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi.

Along with fellow Namibian, 18-year-old Beatrice Masilingi, having to put the disappointment of being withdrawn from their favourite 400 metres race because of testosterone issues behind them, the two are among the star attractions expected at the August 17-22 Nairobi championships.

“I’m ready for the Under-20 Championships, and I’m looking forward to competing in Kenya,” Mboma said on the sidelines of the Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

“I will go home first for a few days and then go on to compete in Nairobi… I’m excited to compete there, I’m happy to get a silver medal in my first Olympics and I will go to Nairobi and do my best,” she added.