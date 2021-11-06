Nakuru race to help nurture local talent

Lee Kinyanjui

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (left),  World Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and Stanbic Bank CEO Charles Mudiwa symbolically unveil the Nakuru City Marathon at a Nakuru hotel on November 5, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Eric Matara

  • The race, which will award winners of men and women’s 21km categories with Sh500,000, was launched at Midlands Hotel in Nakuru on Friday. The inaugural edition will feature 21km,10km and 5km categories and will be held on November 28 in Nakuru.

Nakuru County government has launched an annual half marathon race  to help nurture sporting talent in the region.

