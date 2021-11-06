Nakuru race to help nurture local talent

Nakuru County government has launched an annual half marathon race to help nurture sporting talent in the region.

The race, which will award winners of men and women’s 21km categories with Sh500,000, was launched at Midlands Hotel in Nakuru on Friday. The inaugural edition will feature 21km,10km and 5km categories and will be held on November 28 in Nakuru.

The winners of man and women’s 10km categories will take home Sh100,000. The competition is sponsored by Nation Media Group , Stanbic Bank, Midlands Hotel, among others.

Speaking during the launch of the race, Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui said he initiated the annual race to, among other things, help nurture athletics talent in the region and to give youth a platform for showcasing their talent.

“We want to make Nakuru a sports hub and the next home of champions after Eldoret by inculcating a sporting culture among the locals. Supporting athletics and sporting sector in general our county will create employment opportunities to the jobless youth who have a special interest in sports,”said Kinyanjui.

“The event will also help market Nakuru and highlight it’s potential in business ,tourism and agriculture as well as raise funds for conservation projects in Nakuru and its environs,”added the county boss.

A sports and business expo will be held on November 26 and 27 before the races at the Rift Valley Sports Club grounds.

Stanbic bank Chief Executive Officer Charles Mudiwa lauded the initiative, saying it will go a long way in promoting and nurturing talent in the county and beyond.

Also present during the launch were marathoners Geoffrey Kirui and Brigid Kosgei who are the brand ambassadors of the race. The launch of the race comes at a time Nakuru has committed about Sh800 million to upgrading sports infrastructure in the county.

The county has invested Sh124million in the first phase of construction of the Keringet Sports Academy and Training camp at Ndabibit Village in Kuresoi South Sub-County.

The ultra-modern high altitude training centre which is one of Governor Kinyanjui’s flagship projects, will help nurture sports talents among youth in Nakuru and other parts of the South Rift region.

According to Governor Kinyanjui, the ultra-modern sports complex-cum-training camp will help in nurturing of talents and encourage young athletes in the region while at the same time tapping revenue through sports tourism.

“The sports complex will be fully equipped to help athletes in training. It will also accommodate other sports in the county as part of efforts to improve sports in the talent-rich region,”Governor Kinyanjui told Nation Sport.

“We will have international athletes camping at the centre as it will be a state-of-the-art high altitude training facility,“ added Kinyanjui.

The 2800 altitude sports facility, that will be constructed in two phases, is expected to be complete within a period of 10 months.

Previously, athletes from Nakuru had to travel to Iten and Sirikwa sports academy for training.

Nakuru has produced world athletics beaters including former World Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and the reigning Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich.

Others are national cross country champion Amos Kirui, Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, Ronald Kirui, Alfred Ng’eno among others.

Nakuru County is also rehabilitating the historic Afraha Stadium, Gilgil, Molo, Rongai, Kamukunji Sports Grounds among others.

The county has pumped Sh650 million into the renovation of the 60-year-old Afraha Stadium in Nakuru town.