Legend Moses Tanui’s big dream for Eldoret Marathon

Moses Tanui has been there, done that. Before the internet explosion, the decorated former Moi Air Base man had broken the barrier in the half marathon, becoming the first man to run the 21-kilometre distance in under one hour.

This he achieved in Milan, Italy, when, in 1993, he clocked 59 minutes and 47 seconds at the Stramilano Half Marathon.

He dipped under 60 minutes once more in his stellar career, clocking 59:58 in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1997.

Former two-time Boston Marathon champion, Moses Tanui (right), who is the Eldoret City Marathon Race Director, gives Mark Rotich his bib number and a t-shirt, during collection of the items at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on June 03, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In 1991, Tanui won the 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in Tokyo with a time of 27 minutes, 38.74 seconds before clinching the gold medal at the 1995 World Half Marathon Championships (1:01:45) in Belfort, France.

He fell just outside the medals at the 1993 World Cross Country Championships in Amorebeita, Spain, in a race Kenya swept the podium through William Sigei, Dominic Kirui and Ishmael Kirui.

Of course, he went home with the team gold, along with fifth-placed Ezekiel Bitok who ensured an unprecedented Kenyan 1-2-3-4-5 sweep on the Juareguibarria course in the Basque city.

And then came a remarkable marathon career. This highlighted by victories at the Boston Marathon in 1996 (2:09:16) and 1998 (2:07:34) along with second-place finishes in Chicago (in 1999, timed at 2:06:16) and Boston (1995; 2:10:22).

It was at the 1999 Chicago Marathon that Tanui pushed Moroccan Khalid Khannouchi to a world record time of 2:05:42.

Tanui also had third-place finishes in Chicago (2000; 2:07:47) and Boston (2000; 2:09:50), finishing fifth again in Chicago (1998; 2:09:43) and Boston (1997; 2:11:38), his lowest marathon placing being an eighth position at the 2002 Berlin Marathon (2:10:40).

The victories in Boston along with his string of successful runs caught the eye of then US President George W. Bush who invited Tanui and fellow distance running star Paul Tergat to the White House on December 17, 2001.

President Bush was an avid runner himself, having clocked a three-hour, 44 minute marathon at the age of 46.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago (centre) addresses the press at the county headquarters in Eldoret town on March 31, 2021. He was accompanied by Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno (right), former two-time Boston Marathon Champion, Moses Tanui (left), who is the Eldoret City Marathon’s Race Director, the county’s Chief Executive Committee for Education and Sports Joseph Kurgat (second left). Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He wanted to know the secret behind the success of Tanui, Tergat and Kenya’s distance runners.

Since retiring from elite running, Tanui has been reflecting on his colourful career while juggling his various businesses in Eldoret. Over the years, the now 56-year-old has been involved in talent development, having been among the founders of top competitions such as the Kass Marathon and the “Nike Discovery” series of cross country and road race meetings inspired by his long-time Italian manager Gabriele Rosa.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago (right) and Eldoret City Marathon Director Moses Tanui inspect tree seedlings at the county headquarters on May 26, 2021. Tree-planting is among the projects being undertaken by the marathon whose 2021 edition will run on June 6. Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

But it’s the Eldoret City Marathon that has kept the legend busy, the three-year-old race fast growing into Africa’s richest race.

With a winner’s cash prize of Sh3.5 million each for the men’s and women’s winners, and a total prize purse of Sh18.03 million, the Eldoret City Marathon is on the threshold of joining the elite World Marathon Majors in the near future.

But its baby steps and Tanui believes the annual competition has the potential to jump onto the global calendar before its 10th birthday.

“I want it to be a world-class race,” he projects in our interview.

“That’s why we are observing, strictly, all conditions like strict doping control procedures.”

Just last weekend, Tanui organised the award’s ceremony for winners of this year’s edition that was run on June 6 after having failed to take place last year owing to the global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From left: Eldoret City Marathon Director Moses Tanui, Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno, the county’s chief executive for education and sports Joseph Kurgat and Eldoret City Marathon Chairman Andrew Chelogoi during the launch of registration of this year’s race in Eldoret on March 5, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The lengthy wait was to allow all anti-doping procedures to be met, and to ensure none of the athletes on the awards list had used performance-enhancing substances. Already, Tanui and his team have started preparations for next year’s race which will run on April 10, and his passion for the race’s environmental agenda is clear.

“I’d like to thank all our supporters and sponsors, led by the County Government of Uasin Gishu who undertook to cater for the prize money,” he noted.

“We’d like to plant trees in all catchment areas. We would like to plant trees on public hills and mountains and we are telling Kenyans that if you are one year old, plant one tree, and if you are 60 years old, plant 60 trees.”

Tanui’s vision is to make sure the marathon taps talent from Kenya and the east African region, besides giving it the international outlook.

Already, Abbott World Marathon Majors, the body that oversees the top city marathons, has recognised the Eldoret City Marathon as a qualifying race for athletes aged 40 years and above.

Such recognition would then allow athletes in this category to enter the other major races such as the London, Boston, New York, Berlin, Chicago or Tokyo marathons. “We have not yet attained the qualification recognition for elite athletes but that’s what we are aiming at,” Tanui explains.

Globally, World Athletics categorises top marathon races into “gold”, “silver” or “bronze,” depending on various aspects of organisation including compliance of the courses, prize money and organisational standards.

“We need to have a label. We are trying to arrange that by next year, an official from World Athletics comes to the Eldoret City Marathon to assess our race and grant us a label — this is our vision,” Tanui says. With the new bypass coming up in Eldoret, Tanui and his team will have greater options for a more attractive course.

“The current course will be used for another two or three years and when the bypass is ready, then we can consider crafting a new course that will traverse all of Eldoret’s suburbs in the same way that the New York City Marathon runs through all of New York’s five boroughs of Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island,” he notes.

Tanui says he believes in rewarding the athletes well, with the attractive prize purse at the Eldoret City Marathon bound to increase with additional sponsorship as corporates begin to take interest in the annual race.

“Besides the Sh3.5 million prize that we offer our winners, in both men’s and women’s categories, and which we believe is commensurate to the hard work our athletes put in training, we are also among the few races that reward top 20 finishers,” Tanui underscored during last weekend’s prize giving ceremony for this year’s race in Eldoret.

He is also happy that that Eldoret City Marathon has provided a platform for local athletes to compete without incurring travel-related expenses.

One only needs to pay the Sh1,000 registration fee to qualify to compete.

“Our 2019 winners Mathew Kisorio and Valary Ayaibei have proved that the Eldoret City Marathon is a perfect platform for upcoming marathoners to launch their careers.

“Kisorio won the Beijing Marathon in a course record 2:07:06 secs after winning the Eldoret City Marathon. Aiyabei set a new course record at the Frankfurt Marathon clocking 2:19:10 to win.” Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has been a firm supporter of the marathon’s “climate action” theme, saying the county seeks to plant one million trees from marathon proceeds.

From left: Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago, Andrew Chelogoi, the chairman of the Eldoret City Marathon, former two-time Boston Marathon Champion Moses Tanui, who is the Eldoret City Marathon Race Director and Thomas Kiptoo, the Ecosystem Conservator for Uasin Gishu County, during a visit at Kapseret Forest after the launch of the fourth Eldoret City Marathon on December 14, 2020. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“And this should always be the goal before we roll this initiative to the other counties in order to increase forest cover,” the Governor noted last weekend.

Mercy Kipchumba and 2016 Valencia Marathon champion Victor Kipchirchir scored wins at this year’s Eldoret City Marathon and Tanui hopes to see more and more athletes bag victories and enhance their careers, just like he did, making a huge name for himself in global capitals with memorable performances.