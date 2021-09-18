Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Kip Keino Classic: Kerley attains personal best in 200m triumph

Fred Kerley

Fred Kerley from the United States (centre) wins the men's 200m race during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Makwala said he was surprised to have finished second and attain next year's World Athletics Championships qualifying times.
  • " I felt like my body was tired coming here but I am surprised to post that fabulous one time to qualify for the World Championships, " said Makwala.

Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from the United States ran a personal beat after holding off Isaac Makwala from Botswana to win men's 200m during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

