Kip Keino Classic: Kerley attains personal best in 200m triumph

Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley from the United States ran a personal beat after holding off Isaac Makwala from Botswana to win men's 200m during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Kerley timed 19.76 seconds, which is the fastest time to be ran on Kenyan soil to triumph.

Makwala clocked 20.06 to settle second as Filipo Tortu from Italy came in third in 20.11.

"It feels great to set personal best in Kenya and at altitude. It feels like nothing happened," said Kerley, adding that the season has been a blessing having taken silver in 200m at the Olympics on to winning the Diamond League.

"Winding up my season with victory at motherland Africa is a blessing. It's even more humbling this being my first time in Africa, "said Kerley.

Makwala said he was surprised to have finished second and attain next year's World Athletics Championships qualifying times.