Iten-based athletes plead for better Covid-19 testing services

Elite athletes in Iten have requested the government to intervene and help them access laboratories that are fast and efficient in Covid-19 testing to facilitate their smooth travel to competitions abroad.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, sports events were cancelled, but some competitions resumed late last year with strict protocols, including mandatory pre-travel tests, across the globe.

The athletes at Iten Athletics Training Camp, managed by Joseph Cheromei under the Gianni Demadonna Management, told the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Tuesday that they have been having difficulties when flying out of the country due to delays in acquiring their mandatory Covid-19 certificates.

They say it’s inconveniencing to travel all the way to Eldoret to have the tests done and wish to have laboratories in Iten town offering the service.

“We want to ask the national government, through the sports ministry, to give us access to laboratories where we can have Covid-19 results on time make it easier for us when flying out of the country for various events,” said Edna Kimitei, one of the athletes at the camp, on behalf of her teammates.

Athletes must have a Covid-19 certificates valid for not longer than 72 hours before flying out of the country with more tests done at the host countries upon arrival.

Kimitei also asked Amina to help fast track the renewal of passports which normally takes long due to long queue at the immigration offices.

“Most of the athletes are in the process of acquiring new passports but we normally get long queue which inconvenience us thus affecting our training programmes because you have to wait for a long period,” said Kimitei.

The CS said that she will be consulting with her counterpart at the Ministry of Health and come up with a proper arrangement in terms of testing to avoid more delays before athletes travel out of the country.

On the Anti-doping (Amendment) Bill signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month, the CS said Kenya is now well equipped with the right laws that will nab all those who help athletes use the banned substance.

"I'm happy because the new law which was signed by the President last year will help eradicate the menace which taints our image.

“The law will not apply to an athlete alone but all those who are supporting the athlete including the management," said the CS.

Amina also warned those on those who are doing match-fixing equating the process with doping saying that they will be dealt with the seriousness it deserves.

Last weekend police in Kisumu arrested Fred Ronald Niwagira for attempting to bribe players in order to influence the outcome of the Football Kenya Federation league match between KCB and Western Stima.

"We don't condone the match-fixing behavior and this will be treated like doping. Those nabbed must face the full force of the law because that's ruining careers," added Amina, who was accompanied by Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos.

Amina was on a tour to the North Rift region to inspect stadiums which she said must be completed on time and avoid more delays for sports men and women in the region to benefit.

The Kipchoge Keino Stadium situated in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, is expected to host Olympics Games trials ahead of the July 23 to August 8 Tokyo Games.

The trials normally act as a “mini-Olympics” with those selected to join the team most probably bagging medals.

In 2016, the Eldoret stadium hosted the trials for the team for the Rio Olympics Games, attracting a massive crowd.

