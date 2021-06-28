'I'm not finished yet' vows Farah after Olympic blow

 Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after victory and a world record in the men's one hour event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the 38-year-old will not compete in Japan after falling short in his final qualification bid in Manchester on Friday.
  • That was a crushing blow for Farah, but he is determined not to step away from athletics until he has enjoyed one more "massive" moment.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.