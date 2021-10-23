‘Destined for greatness’: Agnes Tirop was no ordinary athlete

Agnes Tirop

Athletics coach Claudio Beraldeli of 2-Runing Club reads a message of condolences during the burial service for the late Agnes Jebet Tirop at Kapnyemisa Primary School in Nandi County on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • World Cross Country champion laid to rest in Nandi County
  • Tirop’s management team say she was no ordinary athlete in a glowing tribute at funeral

Agnes Tirop was no ordinary athlete and it was clear that she was destined for greatness, her handlers Gianni Demadonna Sports Management said on Saturday at her burial service in Kapnyemisa village in Nandi County.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.