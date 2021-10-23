‘Destined for greatness’: Agnes Tirop was no ordinary athlete

Agnes Tirop was no ordinary athlete and it was clear that she was destined for greatness, her handlers Gianni Demadonna Sports Management said on Saturday at her burial service in Kapnyemisa village in Nandi County.

Claudio Berraldeli from the 2-Running Club, reading a statement from the management team, remembered how it all started with the fallen athletic star.

“It looks like it was just yesterday, when in 2012 as a young promising girl, she joined our management."

“From the beginning of our journey together, it became very clear that she was not an ordinary athlete but she was indeed one of those young talented girls fated to win and to conquer important stages internationally.”

Berraldeli continued: “It is still very vivid in our memory her amazing win in 2015 in China when she became one of the youngest ever World Cross Country champion and her two consecutive 10,000m bronze medals in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships was a clear indication that she was becoming a world beater and definitely ready to dominate the distance in the years to come.”

Berraldeli revealed how Tirop was indeed a fighter, battling a knee injury that forced her to seek specialized attention in Italy prior to the Kenya Olympic Games trials in Nairobi to eventually make the team and compete in Tokyo.

"Just a few months ago she spent sometime with us in Italy because a knee problem was bothering her and it was putting in serious danger her participation at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“But her courage and determination made her to recover from the injury and despite the short time left prior the trials, she managed to qualify for the Olympics and went on to grab a fourth place in the final which for us, after the injury she went through, was as good as a gold medal.”

Berraldeli also said that Tirop’s world record at the Adidas headquarters last month was an indication that she was destined for greatness.

“There is no doubt that her destiny was to become one of the greatest in our sport.

“It is hard to accept that today we are here mourning. We are here mourning her as an exceptional athlete but also as a young woman who could still enjoy so many things in life.”