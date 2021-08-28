Asiya focuses on future as Waithera, Chelangat join the fray

In Tokyo

Asiya Sururu Mohammed finished fifth in the rowing repechage Saturday, failing to grab a second chance for the final as Kenya’s hunt for medals at the Paralympic Games remained unsuccessful in Tokyo.

In Paralympics, repechage in rowing is a rough translation from French referring to “a second chance” meaning that competitors who did not advance in the heats have another chance of making it to the semi-finals or final.

Six of the 12 rowers entered in the women’s single sculls competition at the Sea Forest Waterway made it to the final, with the bottom six going into the classification races on Sunday.

Asiya finished fifth in her repechage heat in 13 minutes, 14.26 seconds, some two minutes, 40.92 seconds behind winner Moran Samuel of Israel who qualified for the “A” final.

Asiya will now compete in the “B” final – basically a classification competition – from 9.30am local time Sunday (3.30am Kenyan time).

Customised boat

She said the competition here had provided her invaluable lessons, including the need to purchase a bespoke racing boat to match the Italy-made “Filippi” which is considered the “A” standard in rowing and used by elite rowers.

Asiya used the Chinese “Swift” model considered of inferior quality.

A multi-talented athlete who plays wheelchair tennis and para badminton besides rowing, Asiya now wants to concentrate on rowing alone to improve her global ranking.

“It was a good experience,” she told Nation Sport.

“I will now drop all other sports and focus on rowing because I can see the potential here.

“They were beating me by one or two minutes, but now I know where to improve.”

Asiya said while all the 11 other competitors used the “Filippi” boats, she had to make do with the Chinese boat.

“All of them had personal boats and were racing in the “Filippi” brand while I was the only one with “Swift” because I had no choice, as it was donated to me.

“I now need a custom-made boat with the right balance for my body. I wasn't familiar with this boat and with this comes blisters because of the fittings and so on, that’s why it’s important to have a personalised boat.”

With Kenya still looking for the elusive medal, Mary Waithera Njoroge and Nancy Chelangat Koech throw themselves into the action in Sunday’s heats for the 1,500m in the T11 category for athletes with visual impairment.

They will be seeking to qualify for the final which will be run on Monday at 9.30am, local time (3.30am Kenyan time).

Eric Kiptoo Sang and Wilson Bii will also be on the track on Sunday for the men’s T11 heats in the 1,500m chasing Tuesday’s final which will be the final piece of Kenyan action at these Games which conclude on September 5.

World record

South Africa increased its gold medal count to two on Saturday as Africa’s leading nation here after Ntando Mahlangu won gold in the men’s T63 long jump.

The category, according to Paralympics classification, is for “athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency competing with a prosthesis where minimum impairment criteria for lower limb deficiency are met.”

Mahlangu won in a world record leap of 7.17 metres.

“The plan worked. About six weeks ago, I signed up with a new coach and we wrote a dream down and put a lot of dedication into it,” the South African explained.

“Coming in as underdog was a strategy we used. We didn’t want a lot of attention on me coming into the long jump.

"I was relaxed because no one was expecting me to win. It was a bit risky to put it on the last jump, but I believed in my plan and my coach, and it worked.

“I didn’t think I was going for gold, I was just going to do my best. I knew other guys could jump further but I’m happy with the result.”

South Africa is Africa’s leading nation on the log at 21st place overall with two gold medals followed in 27th place overall by Algeria with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.