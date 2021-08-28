Asiya focuses on future as Waithera, Chelangat join the fray

Mary Waithera and Nancy Chelangat

Mary Waithera Njoroge (right) and her guide runner Bernard Korir lead Nancy Chelangat Koech (second left) and her guide Geoffrey Malel during training at the Yoyogi Park Stadium on August 26, 2021. The visually impaired Waithera and Chelangat will be in Paralympic Games action on Sunday in the 1,500 metres T11 heats at the National Stadium in Tokyo. 

Photo credit: Pool | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With Kenya still looking for the elusive medal, Mary Waithera Njoroge and Nancy Chelangat Koech throw themselves into the action in Sunday’s heats for the 1,500m in the T11 category for athletes with visual impairment
  • Eric Kiptoo Sang and Wilson Bii will also be on the track on Sunday for the men’s T11 heats in the 1,500m chasing Tuesday’s final which will be the final piece of Kenyan action at these Games
  • South Africa increased its gold medal count to two on Saturday as Africa’s leading nation here after Ntando Mahlangu won gold in the men’s T63 long jump

In Tokyo

