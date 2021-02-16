AP acquire new setter and attacker

Administration Police (AP) men’s team have recruited setter Mathias Kemboi from Strathmore University ahead of next weekend’s second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Kemboi replaces national team call up Nick Kimutai who has since joined Kenya Defence Forces.

AP, who finished seventh in the league standings in 2019, have also brought on board left attacker Elisha Siret from the University of Nairobi. The team trains at their backyard in Utawala, Nairobi.

Team manager Leonard Koech said they were not taking chances this time around as they aim to finish in the top four in the league and qualify for the play-offs.

“Kimutai was our first choice setter and his departure is a blow but we hope Kemboi will rise up to the occasion. He has been a paramount figure for Strathmore that have won back-to- back Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) Games titles,” he said.

“Kemboi has a lot of exposure he from participating in international beach volleyball tournaments. We are confident he’ll deliver.”

Kemboi, who pairs with Wilfred Kimtai, won the Zone Five Junior Championships in Dar es Salaam, after beating Ugandan and Tanzanian opponents in 2019.

In the meantime time, Siret will fight a starting position against regulars Richard Lagat,Stephen Wafula and Titus Kimeli.

