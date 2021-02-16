AP acquire new setter and attacker

GSU players celebrate

GSU players celebrate their win against KPA during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on November 24, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kemboi, who pairs with Wilfred Kimtai, won the Zone Five Junior Championships in Dar es Salaam, after beating Ugandan and Tanzanian opponents in 2019.
  • In the meantime time, Siret will fight  a starting position against regulars Richard Lagat,Stephen Wafula and Titus Kimeli.

Administration Police (AP) men’s team have recruited setter Mathias Kemboi from Strathmore University ahead of next weekend’s second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.