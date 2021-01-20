Ambitious KPA target maiden league crown

After finishing second during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's team believe they have what it takes to challenge for the title as the season gets underway this weekend.

KPA defied odds to finish as runners up behind champions General Service Unit as Kenya Prisons finished third with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) wrapping up the top four positions.

Former international and experienced right attacker James Ontere said they are unstoppable.

"We want to go a step further and we have what it takes. We have been training well and all the players are in shape. Our competitors should know that it was not a one off thing," said Ontere.

KPA will however do without the services of on-form opposite hitter Enock Mogeni, who is away to Swedish club Sodertelge.

In his absence, the porters will rely on the services of new signing Peter Kamara form Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural and Technology (JKUAT) and Ontere.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said Kamara is a good player who is destined for greatness.

"Of course we will miss Mogeni's services, but we have enough cover," said Kosgei.

KPA will play host to KDF, league returnees Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Mombasa Prisons at the Shimo La Tewa grounds in Mombasa.

Kosgei said the fixtures are tricky, but they will be going for nine points.

"It has been a while since we played against KFS and we don't know what to expect from them which can work for or against us, but we are prepared.

KDF are also a hard nut to crack, but we know our way around them. We will take Mombasa Prisons seriously and hopefully at the end of the weekend, we will be unbeaten," said the official.