Ambassador rallies virtual support for ‘Shujaa’

In Kurume

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina, on Friday held a virtual conference with Kenya men’s rugby team, assuring them of her mission’s total support for their campaign despite coronavirus-enforced inconveniences.

Strict regulations in Japan prevent any visitors from accessing teams here for the July 23 to August 8 Games, meaning that the ambassador and her staff could only engage the players virtually.

“Karibuni. We are proud to have you here. We are rooting for you and we are here to support you,” the envoy assured the “Shujaa” squad.

“I’m always in touch with the team’s management and in case there’s anything you need we are here for you. We are delighted to have you here and we will support you from far because of the coronavirus restrictions.”

Ambassador Irina presented her Letters of Credence to Japan’s Emperor Naurihito at the Imperial Palace on May 24, taking over from Solomon Maina at Kenya’s mission located at Meguro-ku in Tokyo.

Team Kenya’s deputy chef de mission Shoaib Vayani along with Shujaa team manager Erick Ogweno and skipper Andrew Amonde said they were happy with the reception they have received so far and the facilities they are training in.

“We thank you, Your Excellency, for the support and for engaging the Kurume City mayor and the city. You have been very helpful in everything including in our menu and ensuring that we have ugali,” Vayani, also the President of Kenya’s sports shooting federation, said.

Amonde, who was on Friday named as one of Kenya’s flagbearers at next Friday’s Games Opening Ceremony, thanked the Kenyan mission in Tokyo for the support they have accorded Team Kenya.