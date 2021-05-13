Mosimane: I created a monster that is coming to bite me

In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Ahly's midfielder Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" (left) controls the ball during the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium in the capital Cairo.

Photo credit: Khaled Desouki | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Quarter-finals debutants Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa have kept eight clean sheets in 10 qualifiers and group matches, but failed to score in five of them.
  • Simba of Tanzania have been the surprise side of this edition with six victories including one over Ahly.

Johannesburg, South Africa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.