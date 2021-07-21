Agala, Makokha battle sweltering Tokyo heat

Gaudencia Makokha

Kenyan beach volleyball team members Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Bracksides Agala stretch during a training session at the Tokyo Olympic Games beach volleyball venue o July 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Agala and Makokha face Brazilians Ana Patricia and Rebecca Cavalcante in their opening match on July 26 before taking on USA’s pair of Kelly Clases and Sarah Sponsil on July 29.
  • They wrap up their Pool ‘D’ assignments against Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina on July 31.

Tokyo, Japan

