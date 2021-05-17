African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nigerian Simy got his 20th goal this season for already-relegated Crotone, scoring deep in injury time to snatch a 1-1 draw against Benevento.
  • The 29-year-old matched his tally from last season, which had helped the southerners to top-flight promotion. "I've been in Italy for five years, and having the best moment of my career," said Simy.

