Africa banks on billionaire Motsepe to cure 'sick' CAF

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe the South African candidate to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) addresses the media during a press conference delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg on February 25, 2021. Motsepe is running against three other candidates, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania.


Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Motsepe will be the first South African to lead CAF, following in the footsteps of two Egyptians, a Sudanese, an Ethiopian, a Cameroonian and a Malagasy.
  • Unlike previous African football leaders, who came from national association backgrounds, his connection with the sport stems from owning record 2016 African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Johannesburg, South Africa

