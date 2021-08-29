Afghan Paralympians 'extremely emotional' after Tokyo arrival

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The flag of Afghanistan is carried out at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Khudadadi and Rasouli were welcomed to the athletes' village on Saturday night by IPC chief Andrew Parsons and IPC Athletes' Council chairperson Chelsey Gotell, as well as the Afghan team's chef de mission Arian Sadiqi.
  • "As you can imagine, the meeting was extremely emotional," said Spence.

Tokyo

