Why Afcon is a 'beacon of hope' for battered Cameroon economy

Olembe stadium

A general view of the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on August 8, 2021. The Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022 and February 2022 is a "beacon of hope" for a Cameroonian economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic and two conflicts, businessmen and traders say.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cameroonians are dreaming of an economic upturn and of success for the national team, known as the Indomitable Lions, who have been African champions five times, most recently in 2017.
  • The economy, which represents more than 40 percent of the GDP of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, is the most diversified in the region.
  • But a third of the inhabitants live on less than two euros a day, and the poverty rate is almost 40 percent.

Yaounde

