Prime

Abiud Chirchir: Kenya’s volleyball gem out to make history in France

Kenyan international volleyball player Abiud Chirchir gestures during an interview with Nation Sport at his house in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 30, 2021.


Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His first match in Tunisia was played under harsh conditions.
  • This year’s edition was unique not only for Chirchir but also for Kelibia; the club finished a remarkable fourth after a 17-year hiatus at the continental stage while that was also his best ever ranking in the competition.

“One day you will give a story if you maintain your discipline in the game of volleyball,” Henry “Muruto” Rotich recalls telling a young Abiud Chirchir a decade ago at Chepnoet Primary School.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.