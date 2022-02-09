A brief history of African nations at the Olympic Winter Games

Kenya's Phillip Boit winter olympics

Kenya's Phillip Boit waves to the crowd after finishing the men's 15km cross country race at the Torino 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Pragelato, Italy, February 17, 2006.

Photo credit: File | Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

By  The Conversation

A record number of eight African countries competed at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. At the 2022 Beijing winter games, currently underway, Africa is represented by six athletes from five countries: Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria. Five are competing in Alpine (downhill) skiing and one in cross country skiing.

