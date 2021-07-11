10-men Raja claim Caf Confederation Cup

Supporters of Raja Club Athletic light up a flare as they chant slogans and wave their flags during a Moroccan Botola match between Raja and Mouloudia Oujda in Casablanca on January 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Apart from the $1.25 million (1.05 mn euros) first prize, Raja will face the CAF Champions League winners for the CAF Super Cup on a date to be announced.
  • Ahly are hot favourites to win the Champions League a record-extending 10th time next Saturday when they face shock qualifiers Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in the title decider in Casablanca.

Cotonou, Benin

