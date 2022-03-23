Russia, Belarus banned from world swimming championships

Ukraine invasion

Ukrainian soldiers on March 19, 2022 walk next to the military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv. The humanitarian situation was deteriorating in besieged Ukrainian cities under relentless Russian bombardment on March 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Bulent Kilic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 2022 championships take place in Budapest from June 18-July 3.

Lausanne

The International Swimming Federation (Fina) on Wednesday said it had reversed a decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals at the World Championships in June in Budapest and was barring them.

Fina said in a statement that, following "an independent risk assessment" its board had "confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the World Championships".

The 2022 championships take place in Budapest from June 18-July 3.

