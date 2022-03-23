Russia, Belarus banned from world swimming championships
- The 2022 championships take place in Budapest from June 18-July 3.
Lausanne
The International Swimming Federation (Fina) on Wednesday said it had reversed a decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals at the World Championships in June in Budapest and was barring them.
Fina said in a statement that, following "an independent risk assessment" its board had "confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the World Championships".
