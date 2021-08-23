Like father, like son! Paralympian Felix Kipruto eyes gold in Tokyo

  • The 2015 national trials for the All Africa Games in Congo was Kipruto’s first attempt to represent Kenya at the international scene. But because he had not prepared well, he finished fourth. 
  • In the 2017 trials for the World Para Athletics Championships in London, he emerged third but failed to travel with the team for the assignment since he did not have a passport.

Felix Kipruto has always wanted to shine at a bigger stage like his late father William Kiprotich Kemei.

