‘My brother pushed me to the limit’

Nancy Chelangat Koech

Kenya's Nancy Chelangat Koech and her brother Geoffrey Kiplangat Koech celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 1,500 metres T11 final at the National Stadium in Tokyo on August 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With about 80 metres to go, the Kenyan pair danced past the Poles with Chelangat dropping down on her knees in celebration after crossing the finish line, her brother covering her with the Kenyan flag in celebration.
  • She had added a bronze medal to the silver she won over the distance at the Rio 2016 Games in her current personal best 4:42.12.

Nancy Chelangat Koech’s infectious smile radiated the media “mixed zone” after the medal ceremony for the 1,500 metres T11 class at the National Stadium here Monday morning.

