‘Malkia Strikers’ draw positives despite exit, Maria fails to stay afloat

In Paris

Kenya’s “Malkia Strikers” may have lost their bid to win a match, or set, to stay afloat at the Paris Olympic Games’ women’s volleyball tournament, but skipper Triza Atuka is positive the experience gained in the French capital has laid a good foundation for the Kenyan game.

After straight sets defeats in the week against Brazil and Poland, the Kenyan girls Saturday bowed out losing to Japan 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-12) in the match that lasted one hour and three minutes at the South Paris Arena.

Elsewhere, swimmer Maria Brunlehner gave it her all, finishing third in Heat Seven of the 50 metres freestyle competition in 25.82 seconds but it wasn’t good enough for her to progress with the 16 fastest swimmers from the heats advancing to the semi-finals at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Sweden’s world record holder Sarah Sjoestroem led the qualifiers in 23.85 seconds, which was just outside her world record of 23.85.

No African swimmers made it to the semis.

On the track, Kenya’s 800 metres runner Vivian Chebet qualified for the semi-finals after a “repechage” competition that offered a second life to athletes who failed to gain automatic qualification from Friday’s heats.

She clocked 1:59.08 to bag one of six slots available from the repechage.

At the volleyball courts, Atuka appreciated the chance Kenya had to punch above their weight and lay the foundation for their future global assignments.

“Our pool wasn’t an easy one because these are teams that are ranked higher… we really gave our best from the first match,” Atuka reacted.

“We are out but, at least, we come out with lessons. It was a good opportunity to come to these championships which were an Olympic debut for many of us.

“Against Japan we really wanted to give a good show and win the match, or at least get a set, and we really tried in the second set but we weren’t able… we didn’t do well in the third set either.

“Even though we lost, we draw a lot of positives. It was an opening for many players as there were many scouts watching and some players will get professional calls and join clubs in Europe, and this will help them become better players when they come for national assignments – having that experience is what we need.”

Kenya’s assistant coach Josp Baraza also described their campaign as “a learning curve.”

“It’s a new team with new players and I’m sure they have a good future,” the Kenya Prisons Service tactician said, adding that playing regularly against the big teams will enhance Kenya’s chances.