Kenya Pipeline off to Tunisia hungry to reclaim lost glory

It has been 16 years since Kenya Pipeline won the African Club Championships title.

The team, which boasts six titles, last tasted victory in 2005. In 2015, they came so close but were so far away.

They made the final but fell to hosts and record champions Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1.

At the time, Pipeline had a star-studded squad that included Asha Makuto, Janet Wanja, Ruth Jepngetich, Mildred Odwako, Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto, Noel Murambi, Monica Biama, Rose Magoi, Naomi Too and Leonida Kasaya.

Wanja, Makuto (Asha), Jepngetich, Biama and Odwako have since retired but still work at Kenya Pipeline Company.

A confident Kenya Pipeline squad jets out of the country today for Kelibia, Tunisia to compete in this year’s competition.

The 12-day event begins tomorrow. Kenya’s other representatives will be Kenya Prisons and KCB.

The players, who were part of the Pipeline team that lost the 2015 final in Egypt, are leaving nothing to chance.

Middle blocker Atuka, setter Magoi, left attackers pair of Murambi and Too and Makuto, who can play as middle blocker and right attacker, want to get it right this time around.

Murambi, who rejoined Pipeline this year after a one-year stint with KCB, said that they have a rich squad which is capable of challenging for the title.

She spoke to Nation Sport after a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Murambi remembers vividly how they were handicapped in the defence department in 2015, but believes the area has been taken care of by the inclusion of national team libero Agrippina Kundu and youngster Daisy Jepkorir.

“First of all it’s great to be back at Pipeline and moreso to reunite with players I was with in Egypt where we won a silver medal. I believe we have come of age and are more experienced. The upcoming players have also shown the will to go for the title. We can't wait to get started,” remarks Murambi.

Last year, Pipeline finished fifth and attributed the poor show to lack of proper preparations and inexperienced players.

“Last year the team didn’t have residential training, but this time round we have had a 12-day indoor training and this has helped us gel and adapt. The management has fully supported us and we hope to return the favour by doing well,” said Kundu, who missed the last event because she was engaged with the national team that took part in the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya Pipeline are tipped to perform better than last year because of the calibre of players in their ranks.

But the 2017 African best blocker and former Pipeline captain Atuka thinks its too early to predict.

“It’s unfortunate we haven’t played our local rivals KCB and Prisons in recent times. We have only faced Kenya Prisons whom we beat during the Nandi County Governor’s Cup early this year in Kapsabet. And so we can’t gauge ourselves because the continental championship will be a different ball game. We are hopeful of good results,” said Atuka.

“It has been long since the team won individual awards. The awards are important in any player’s career. We hope more Pipeline players are called to the national team after the competition.”

Veteran coach Paul Gitau said having experienced players is an added advantage.