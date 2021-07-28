'I can die': Medvedev bemoans extreme heat at Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

Russia's Daniil Medvedev is assisted by a physio during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles third round tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacacce | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Russian second seed defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain at Ariake Tennis Park, staying on course to meet Novak Djokovic for the title.
  • Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev, who had urged organisers to delay start times after his opening match, again found the temperatures testing as the extreme weather policy was implemented.

Tokyo, Japan

