Ahly sink 10-man Chiefs to win 10th CAF Champions League title

Al Ahly' players pose for a team picture during their CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg match against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on May 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Phill Magakoe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mohamed Sherif scored his sixth goal of the competition after 53 minutes to put the Cairo Red Devils ahead at an empty Stade Mohammed V because of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A brilliant goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy on 64 minutes left little doubt about the outcome in a disappointing finale to the marquee African club competition.

Casablanca, Morocco

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.