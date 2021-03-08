Why it's important to close the female leadership gap

By  Dorothy Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Countries with a greater proportion of women as top decision-makers in legislatures have lower levels of income inequality. 
  • Last year Kenya ranked 109 out of 153 countries in in the Global Gender Gap index 2020. The country has almost closed 67 per cent of its overall gender gap.
  • Past global studies have found that there is a positive relationship between diversity (age, gender, race, etc.) in company leadership and management and performance.

As the world marks International Women’s Day Nation Newsplex takes stock of sectors where women have made progress in the struggle for equality in leadership and explores the gaps that remain.

Related

More from Newsplex

  1. Why it's important to close the female leadership gap

  2. Graft, wastage and delays in funding dogged piloting of UHC, studies show

  3. Is Mutahi Ngunyi the Oracle of Kenyan politics?

  4. A growing number of Kenyans are going hungry as Covid takes its toll

  5. Kenya's best and highest earning podcasts

  6. Covid-19 widens the gap between rich and poor

  7. Fact check: Does Kenya really lose Sh2 billion to graft daily?

  8. Why remote learning can’t pay for the school days pupils lost

  9. Covid-19 in Africa: Perfect jab for ailing health sector?

  10. Covid-19: How leaders’ defiance brewed a pandemic

  11. A novel disease that has left health experts guessing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.