Zero Covid deaths in 24 hours as Kenya records 141 new infections

The number of declared Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Friday rose to 100,563 after 141 infections were found, following the analysis of 5,644 samples in the last 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi told a press briefing that 124 of the patients were Kenyans and 17 foreigners,, 71 female and 70 male, the youngest two months old and the oldest 100 years.

Nairobi accounted for 81 of the cases, Kilifi 14, Kiambu, Kajiado and Siaya six each, Kisumu five, Uasin Gishu four, Mombasa, Lamu and Nakuru three each, Busia, Garissa and Bungoma two each, and Machakos, Nyamira, Kirinyaga and Turkana one each.

The death toll remained 1,753 as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Recoveries

CAS Mwangangi further announced the recovery of 64 more patients, 44 of them in the home-based care programme and 20 in hospital, pushing the total to 83,821.

As of Friday, 477 patients had been admitted at health facilities countywide while 1,368 were being treated at home.

Twenty seven of the hospitalised patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 14 the on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixteen other patients were also on supplemental oxygen, but in the general wards (11) and high dependency units (five).

Kenya reported its first Covid-19 infection on March 13, 2020 and had tested a total of 1,177,811 samples by January 29, 2021.

Vaccination drive

CAS Mwangangi also updated the country on a vaccination programme set for February to July.

The programme has been divided into three phases - between February and June (phase one), and from June to July (phases two and three).

Regarding phase one, Dr Mwangangi said, Kenya has prioritised the vaccination of 1.25 million people at a time when it is expected that global vaccine stocks will be limited.

"The people to be covered in this period include frontline health workers and all staff in health facilities in both the public and private sectors," she said.

"Also prioritised are workers undertaking essential services in priority sectors like security and immigration."

Phase two will target 9.7 million people aged above 50 years and those over 18 years and with underlying health conditions.

Phase three, which will run concurrently with phase two "depending on the availability of vaccines", will also target 4.9 people, including "all other vulnerable populations like those in congregate settings".