Zachariah Njeru: We will deal with land grabbers

The Cabinet Secretary nominee for Lands, Housing and Urban Development has vowed to address the country’s land historical injustices and land grabbers in the country if approved by Parliament.

Mr Zachariag Njeru yesterday told the National Assembly Committee on Appointments that if approved, he will not sit on various reports that have documented land injustices in the country and suggested solutions but will implement them.

Mr Njeru was asked what he will do differently in the lands department considering that previous regimes have not implemented reports such as the Ndung’u report and the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation report, among others.

“It is true there are issues on land injustices in this country. I’m aware of the reports, I will not sit on them, I will go through them and take appropriate action,” Mr Njeru said while responding to a question by Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

Mr Njeru also told the lawmakers he will go for individuals that grabbed public land to put up investments. He, however, pointed out that he will follow the law to determine how such people acquired their titles.

“As a ministry, I will make sure that we go through all those titles and take legal action against those not found to be legit,” Mr Njeru told the committee.

Mr Njeru, however, found himself in the crosshairs of the MPs when he said that he will term the titles of those who grabbed public land as ‘papers’.

The lawmakers told the nominee that only a court of law, and not a Cabinet Secretary, has powers to quash the legality of a title deed.

On the ongoing digitisation at the ministry, Mr Njeru said his background in information sciences with a specialisation in records and archives management, will be a boost as he continues to spearhead the process.

“I know there are people who might not be happy with it but at the end of day, automation is the way to go. I know the process has begun, it has had some hiccups but it’s something that I promise to look into when I get into office,” Mr Njeru said.