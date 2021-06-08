Yoweri Museveni names new Vice President in reshuffled cabinet

Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during the inauguration ceremony for his sixth term at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2021. AFP
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new cabinet also includes Ms Robinah Nabbanja as Prime Minister.
  • Also in the cabinet is former NTV-Uganda Editor Agnes Nandutu, who has been named Minister in charge of Karamoja region.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Jessica Alupo as the country's new Vice President.

