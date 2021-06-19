Youths to wait longer for Kazi Mtaani pay

The painful wait for payment for services rendered by thousands of youth under the Kazi Mtaani Programme just got longer, even as the government called for patience.

Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, on Friday said that they were awaiting allocation of funds for the final payment of the extended phase two of the programme.

Mr Hinga said the State was working round-the-clock to deal with the delays in the processing of payment.

“As soon as we receive the funds, we will process them without delay. We appeal for patience as we process payment for the youth who are doing a splendid job in making the programme successful,” he said.

So far, over Sh10 billion has been utilised in the programme that began in April 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a social protection venture crafted to cushion the youth and vulnerable citizens in informal settlements from the ravages of the disease.

At least 280,000 youth were enrolled in the phase two of the programme across the 47 counties in the country.

The first phase, which targeted 310,000 young people, ran from April to June last year. The youth earned an average daily wage of Sh600.

Nothing new

The payment delay is not new to the programme.

Youths in the first cohort protested overdue payments in November last year.

At the time, the government, through PS Hinga, issued a statement saying the problem would be resolved by November 9, 2020.

Youth employed under the initiative carried out tasks including planting millions of trees, creating access roads, rehabilitating public facilities, building public toilets and cleaningslums and rivers.

Michael Omondi, a youth leader in Nairobi's Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum said: “We cannot believe there is no money for paying us yet we see the State receiving billions of shillings in loans every now and then. We want our money."

MPs' opposition

The programme faced a major threat last August after Members of Parliament demanded that it be halted for not being economically viable. They also called for its restructuring to make it more efficient.

Majority of the lawmakers noted that young people in their constituencies were denied chances to work under the programme and that it had created an avenue for pilfering public funds.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani defended the programme, saying accountability measures would be rolled out.

Mr Hinga noted that the initiative has equipped tens of thousands of youth with life skills such as setting up businesses, Hiv/Aids prevention, mental health counselling and basic masonry and carpentry skills.