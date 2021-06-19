Youths to wait longer for Kazi Mtaani pay

Kazi Mtaani protest in Mombasa

Youths from Changamwe, Mombasa County, who signed up for the Kazi Mtaani programme, demonstrate against payment delays in this photo taken on September 24, 2020. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga, on Friday said that they were awaiting allocation of funds for the final payment.

The painful wait for payment for services rendered by thousands of youth under the Kazi Mtaani Programme just got longer, even as the government called for patience.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.