Youths’ rejection of agriculture hindering Kenya’s productivity

seedlings

Caroline Mukuhi, the proprietor of Kimplanter Seedlings and Nurseries Limited in Ruiru. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mwaniki Kariuki

Student

Kisii University

Every day, you and I take a meal at least once. The meals consist of farm produce harvested from livestock and crops, including ugali, milk, beef, vegetables and fruits.

