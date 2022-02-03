Youths don’t want to vote but they should for these reasons

Why should I vote?” This is the question I hear most of my fellow youths asking themselves at the sight of the ubiquitous “Ensure you vote” posters on the walls.

But can people really blame them for their scepticism? We’ve grown up seeing the same problems our parents grew up complaining about still rampant or maybe worse.

Is it that our leaders aren’t competent enough to solve these issues or do they choose to neglect their duties? Most of young people are acutely apathetic despite the awareness the electoral commission is so desperate to spread.

It’s the conditioning the political system of our country has imparted on us over the years; that nothing will ever change even after electing a new government.

The 2007-08 post-election chaos also changed how we perceive elections, our politics and our leaders. We are aware that many promising young lives were cut short in the chaos even after our colleagues offered to campaign for our leaders.

Some of us now fear being involved in the politics of violence and death. But I want to challenge my colleagues to change their minds.

Our choice to keep off polls will lead to the election of even of more ignorant leaders and the disruptive cycle leading to angry, dissatisfied Kenyans will ever continue.

We are a part of something greater than ourselves. Change lies in that innocuous single piece of paper that we put in that ballot box.

The change that we are demanding is not an easy one at that but nothing ever worth it is. This is a change that will benefit everyone but not everyone wants to partake in that change yet it is the underlying requirement. If you won’t change something, it most likely won’t change.

It goes without saying that we all want a better Kenya. We all want to see every citizen given a piece of the national pie in the coming future.

Impossible as we have made it seem, it is possible, provided each one of us takes part in the making of the pie. Please arm yourself with a voter’s card and vote.

Bildad, 20, studies computer science at Kabarak University.