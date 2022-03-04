Youth, women urged not to shy away from digital jobs

Stakeholders in the technology and digital sector want the youth and women to use the internet to expand their opportunities to earn a living.

Speaking yesterday during the Nation Digital Summit in Mombasa, the industry players want 1.2 million Kenyans who are working and earning from online work to expand their opportunities.

They urged the government to bring down the cost of the internet in Kenya.

Ajira Digital and Youth Employment Director Ehud Gachungu said on average, those working online earn about Sh21,000 monthly for entry jobs for companies in the US and UK, especially in transcription.

Dr Gachungu said online work is sustainable.

“We are lucky that as a country we are advanced in digital literacy. How can the youth use the internet to expand their opportunities in earning? But we are lucky that as a country we are advanced in terms of digital literacy that is why we are leading in Africa in terms of the digital economy,” said Dr Gachungu.

However, lack of technology infrastructure including expensive internet is still a challenge in Kenya.

Internet penetration

Dr Gachungu said Kenya has made significant strides to expand internet penetration through the Ajira Digital and Youth Employment.

He said Kenya has laid over 10,000km of fibre optic cables to enhance internet penetration.

Others include 4G penetration of the internet, adaptability and accessibility of smartphones.

Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu said data science and software development will be required qualifications for journalists as the world becomes more digital. He urged professionals to reskill.

“It’s a good thing that we can start training people on the job. There is no way you do journalism without these basic technical skills,” said Mr Mathiu.

Moringa Schools Group Director of Operations Nelly Agyeman-Gyamfi said the institution has been upgrading skills in technology.

Empower the youth

She said software development and data scientists are among the top jobs in demand globally.

Ms Agyeman urged parents to allow their children to learn coding to instil technology interest.

“There’s a lot of demand globally for African tech space. Cyber security is also in demand to safeguard what we do online. We are aiming to launch new courses. Junior software developers earn over Sh80,000 but those who have been in the industry earn Sh1 million a month,” she added.

Kasneb chief executive Nicholas Letting said uptake of online work expanded during the pandemic.

“Some of the highest earners in Kenya are those who have adapted to technology earning from online. You just need the internet and a laptop. I know of a youth who is teaching Chinese nationals English online earning over Sh1 million monthly. The future is digital technology but we must empower our youth to tap into it,” Dr Letting said.