Youth unaware of opportunities around them, Charlene Ruto says

President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, has challenged leaders to take responsibility for good governance at the county level rather than placing all public expectations on the President.

Speaking in Mombasa during the national celebrations to mark this year’s International Youth Day, Ms Ruto hinted that the youth in Kenya were unaware of measures put in place by the national government for their benefit, thus causing them frustrations.

She said the significant gap in terms of public information among the youth was a big challenge that needs to be addressed.

This she says following escalating public pressure and anti-government protests over financial hardships in the country.

"Leaders at the counties, the governors, need to take up the responsibility to serve their electorates.

"Our President recently shared the national employment site where there are opportunities. There are a lot of things happening around us, but young people are not aware of them. This is up to you to pursue and put in the effort. Information is power," she stated.

Ms Ruto also emphasised the need for collaboration among community leaders, youth networks, private partners, and the youth to bring positive change in the communities.

"I celebrate the vibrancy, energy, and joy of the young people. They may not have everything in the world, but they find joy in the little things. That is what I am celebrating today," she said.

Principal Secretary Ismail Maalim Madey underscored the importance of involving the youth in key decision-making.

The event, which brought together youth representatives from all 47 counties at Swahilipot Hub in Mombasa, focused on the theme "Click to Progress," and stressed on digital jobs and innovations as pathways for youth empowerment.

The week-long celebrations across all counties provided opportunities for young people to engage with both county and national government initiatives.

"We are ensuring that the youth can monetise their skills through Talanta Hela," said the PS, referring to the Dr Ruto's initiative aimed at nurturing talents in sports and creative industries.

He said 2,000 talents have been scouted through a collaboration between the Ministries of Youth and Education, with six youths now playing football in international clubs.

The event underscored the collective efforts of various stakeholders to ensure that the youth are not only celebrated but also actively involved in shaping the future of the nation.