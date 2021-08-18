You're on your own, Kenyans in Afghanistan told

airport in Kabul afghanistan

Indians prepare to board an Indian military aircraft at the airport in Kabul on August 17, 2021. They were evacuated after the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenyans working in Afghanistan will be evacuated by their respective employers, the government has said. 

