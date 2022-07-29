You're forgiven, Muslim leaders tell Magoha after apology to NTV journalist

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has eaten humble pie and apologised to an NTV journalist after making profiling remarks which associated her with an outlawed terrorist group last week.

Prof Magoha on Wednesday evening met with a group of Muslim leaders led by the Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (Supkem) Hassan Ole Naado, after which he apologised personally to NTV reporter Rukia Bulle, the Muslim community and Kenyans.

“As leaders of Muslims we met with the CS and he personally apologised to the affected journalist, the Muslim community and Kenyans. We have forgiven him since the affected journalist also forgave him. The issue is now settled,” Ole Naado told Nation.

National Muslim Leaders Forum (Namlef) chairman Abdullahi Abdi also confirmed they met the CS and the issue was sorted.

“He humbled himself in front of us. He apologised to the lady directly and to us on behalf of the Muslim Umma. I believe the apology was sincere and ask the Muslim Umma to accept it. We the leaders have accepted the apology and Rukia too on behalf of the Muslim umma,” said Abdi.

Apart from Mr Ole Naado, Mr Abdi and Ms Rukia, the meeting with the CS was also attended by Muslim Women Caucus official Fauzia Hassan, Association of Muslim lawyers in Kenya chairperson Khadija Mohamed and Muslim Media Practitioners of Kenya chairman Juma Namlola.

Namlef Vice chairman Al-Hajj Yusuf Murigu was also present.

On Tuesday, Muslim leaders, in a press conference at the Iconic Jamia Mosque, tore into the CS and called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack him for profiling the journalist and associating her with the outlawed sect.

Prof Magoha verbally attacked the lady journalist during an event at Pumwani Girls and Pumwani Boys Secondary Schools in Nairobi last week after he had laid the foundation stone for the second phase of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) junior classrooms.