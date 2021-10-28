You're a convict, you can't travel outside Kenya, judge tells MP Waluke

Waluke
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court on Thursday declined to release passport belonging to MP John Waluke to allow him travel to the US for a Parliamentary event. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.